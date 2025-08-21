Analyzing Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) & NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) and Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Imunon shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Imunon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and Imunon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -26,941.67% N/A -61.08% Imunon N/A -405.07% -158.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Imunon 0 2 1 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NovelStem International and Imunon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Imunon has a consensus target price of $232.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,482.43%. Given Imunon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imunon is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Risk and Volatility

NovelStem International has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imunon has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and Imunon”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 84.38 -$3.23 million $0.01 1.80 Imunon $500,000.00 31.67 -$18.62 million ($12.95) -0.50

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Imunon. Imunon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovelStem International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NovelStem International beats Imunon on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma. In addition, the company develops non-viral DNA technology across four modalities, such as TheraPlas for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors; PlaCCine for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response; FixPlas for the application of Imunon’s DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines; and IndiPlas, which is in the discovery phase for the development of personalized cancer vaccines or neoepitope cancer vaccines. Imunon, Inc. was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

