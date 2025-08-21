Analyzing Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.6% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Universal Logistics 3.66% 9.47% 3.49%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Logistics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MingZhu Logistics and Universal Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Logistics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Universal Logistics has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Universal Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Universal Logistics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $40.43 million 1.27 -$6.19 million N/A N/A Universal Logistics $1.85 billion 0.34 $129.91 million $2.33 10.30

Universal Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Summary

Universal Logistics beats MingZhu Logistics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers. The company was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. It transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. The company also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. It serves automotive, steel, and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

