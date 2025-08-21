Anglo-Bomarc Mines (CVE:ANB) Trading Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Anglo-Bomarc Mines Ltd. (CVE:ANB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 157,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 58,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Company Profile
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties primarily in Canada. It holds interests in the Dynasty Gold and Jade projects totaling 845 hectares located in the Cassiar region in British Columbia; and the ANB Yukon Gold and Diamond projects totaling approximately 70 acres located in Mount Nansen of the northern territory of Yukon.
