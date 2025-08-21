ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $4,618,078.50 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 52,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $4,618,078.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 531,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,356,828. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 47,010 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $4,206,454.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 473,097 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 862,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 649,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 419,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.