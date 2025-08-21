Anna Vikstrom Persson Purchases 13,000 Shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Anna Vikstrom Persson acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 386 per share, for a total transaction of £50,180.

Shares of Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 385.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.50. The company has a market cap of £933.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 317.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 563.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYIT. Berenberg Bank cut Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 660 to GBX 390 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital cut Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bytes Technology Group from GBX 575 to GBX 470 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bytes Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 430.

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

