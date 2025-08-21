APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.9444.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

APA opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. APA has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,964,000 after buying an additional 1,029,961 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of APA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 25,708,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,393,000 after buying an additional 488,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,208,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 275,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,876,000 after buying an additional 2,894,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in APA by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after buying an additional 1,195,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

