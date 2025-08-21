APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 553.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,125,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,143 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $40,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,881,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 265,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,664.08. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares in the company, valued at $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 589,843 shares of company stock valued at $20,694,672. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.3333 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

APi Group Stock Up 0.2%

APG stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. APi Group Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

