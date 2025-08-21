Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Neutral Rating from Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $160.96 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.59 and a 200 day moving average of $166.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $1,604,002,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $1,085,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,564,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,483,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,349 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $882,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

