AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $407.52 and last traded at $408.41. 2,283,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,096,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.54.

Specifically, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total value of $86,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,682,473.21. The trade was a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.19, for a total transaction of $84,838.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,511,262. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.61, for a total value of $21,830,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,432,020.69. This trade represents a 21.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.33.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

