Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADM. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 1.2%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $60.6890 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Institutional Trading of Archer Daniels Midland

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 44.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

