Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, agrowthof41.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARKAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arkema in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arkema to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARKAY opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Arkema has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.32). Arkema had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

