ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

AVBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jones Trading initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArriVent BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 773.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 3,730.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 571.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

