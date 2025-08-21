Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 983,100 shares, anincreaseof33.7% from the July 15th total of 735,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,228.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,228.9 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

ARZGF opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $35.19.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

