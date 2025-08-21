Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 983,100 shares, anincreaseof33.7% from the July 15th total of 735,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,228.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,228.9 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
ARZGF opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $35.19.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.