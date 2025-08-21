Atb Cap Markets Lifts Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

GBNXF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Gibson Energy stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.86. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

