AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Up 46.1% in July

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,220,000 shares, anincreaseof46.1% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $90,282.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,386.30. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,077.76. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $265,333. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after purchasing an additional 61,166 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 61,852 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 170.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,196,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,544 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 103,685 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,189,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

AtriCure Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $136.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

