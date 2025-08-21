AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.2143.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.2660 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in AT&T by 7.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

