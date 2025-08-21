aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,600,000 shares, anincreaseof25.6% from the July 15th total of 20,380,000 shares. Currently,26.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently,26.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATYR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ ATYR opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,677,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 126.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,276 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $6,092,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 334.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,052 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

