Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $120.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.6429.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

NYSE ALV opened at $119.8840 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 418.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,368,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,397,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,307,000 after buying an additional 499,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,155,000 after buying an additional 496,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,020,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after acquiring an additional 463,449 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

