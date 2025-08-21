Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays now has a $9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50. Aveanna Healthcare traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 3007322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAH

Insider Buying and Selling at Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,890,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,231,931.20. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 750,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,890,756 shares in the company, valued at $150,231,931.20. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,295,145 shares of company stock worth $11,941,141. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.