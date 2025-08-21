Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $175.4930 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $224.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

