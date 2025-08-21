Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,000 shares, adeclineof29.3% from the July 15th total of 29,700 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of AXAHY opened at $50.58 on Thursday. AXA has a 1 year low of $33.6558 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

