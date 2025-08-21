AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

AZZ Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $112.6720 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $421,962 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $2,939,298.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,305,724.70. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $5,195,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $5,052,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 11,448.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

