B. Riley Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $220.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $280.1710 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $148.55 and a twelve month high of $356.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.69.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,432,000 after acquiring an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,464,000 after acquiring an additional 336,173 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

