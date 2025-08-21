B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 14,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 40,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.