B. Riley Issues Negative Forecast for CompoSecure Earnings

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CompoSecure in a report released on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.94. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

In related news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 97,226 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,882,295.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 779,062 shares in the company, valued at $15,082,640.32. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $1,874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 759,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,238,445.86. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,125 shares of company stock worth $4,139,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 1,524.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

