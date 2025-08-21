Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 to GBX 660 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 575 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Balfour Beatty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 655.

Shares of BBY stock opened at GBX 574 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 528.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 365.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 580.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 14.40 EPS for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balfour Beatty will post 43.3100698 earnings per share for the current year.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

