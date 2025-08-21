Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,297,700 shares, adecreaseof38.1% from the July 15th total of 5,324,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,488.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,488.5 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $5.3670 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.