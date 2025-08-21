Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,297,700 shares, adecreaseof38.1% from the July 15th total of 5,324,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,488.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,488.5 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $5.3670 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

