Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $131.3210 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.43. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

