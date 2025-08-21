Bank of America Raises Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $21.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINC. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

PINC stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 0.56. Premier has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

In other news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at $660,339.19. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,123.84. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 198.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 72.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 112.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 155.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

