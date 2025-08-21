Barrington Research Has Optimistic View of CRD.B Q3 Earnings

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crawford & Company in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Crawford & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.99 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $518.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $50,029.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,339.22. This represents a 15.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

