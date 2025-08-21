Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1%

BAYRY opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

