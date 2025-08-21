Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, agrowthof50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.
