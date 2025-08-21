Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, agrowthof50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bechtle

Bechtle Stock Performance

About Bechtle

Bechtle stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Bechtle has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

(Get Free Report)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.