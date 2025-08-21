Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.4444.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.6%

BDX stock opened at $199.2480 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,398.90. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,308,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,565,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,947 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,880,510,000 after purchasing an additional 448,644 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,786,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,478 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,514,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,157,000 after purchasing an additional 244,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

