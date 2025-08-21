Benchmark Cuts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $77.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $92.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.70.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.