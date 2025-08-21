Benchmark Cuts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $77.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $92.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR
PAR Technology Stock Down 0.2%
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PAR Technology
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.