Berenberg Bank Lowers ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 330

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 335 to GBX 330 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 308.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTEC

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 247.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 211.80 and a one year high of GBX 311.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 257.89.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 227, for a total value of £2,837,500. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.