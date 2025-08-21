Best Apparel Stocks To Consider – August 18th

lululemon athletica, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventories of clothing, footwear and related accessories that a retailer or manufacturer holds for sale. They encompass all sizes, styles, colors and seasonal collections stored in warehouses or on the sales floor. Effective management of these stocks is critical for meeting customer demand, minimizing overstock and markdowns, and optimizing cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $185.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $477.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $437.90 and a 1 year high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $976.49. The stock had a trading volume of 567,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $972.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $986.13. The company has a market capitalization of $433.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $867.16 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23.

