Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Today – August 18th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, Bullish, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Dell Technologies, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or provide services and technologies to protect computer systems, networks, and data from digital threats such as hacking, malware, and data breaches. Investing in these stocks lets shareholders participate in the growth of firms specializing in firewalls, encryption, threat detection, and incident response. As cyberattacks become more frequent and sophisticated, demand for cybersecurity solutions—and the potential value of these stocks—tends to rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,791,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,495,262. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.15. 5,634,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,410. The company has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

BLSH traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,966,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,799,785. Bullish has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $422.68. 872,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.74. 1,190,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,474. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32.

