Best Financial Stocks To Research – August 18th

UnitedHealth Group, Robinhood Markets, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Coinbase Global, and ServiceNow are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers and payment processors. Their performance is closely tied to interest‐rate movements, credit conditions and regulatory changes. Because these firms underwrite loans, handle investments and manage risks, they’re often seen as barometers of overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.09. 26,135,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,678,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.81. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $282.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,845,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,608,660. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.36.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

NASDAQ:BMNR traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $56.41. 32,563,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,494,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.73 million and a PE ratio of -128.20. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,569,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582,954. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.96.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $10.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $877.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,285. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $967.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $933.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

