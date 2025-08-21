Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Receives $22.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.5556.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Beta Bionics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on Beta Bionics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Beta Bionics by 197.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.
NASDAQ BBNX opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. Beta Bionics has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
