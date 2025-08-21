Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $3.67.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

BYND opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 263,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,758,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 455,963 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

