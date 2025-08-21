BiomX’s (PHGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of PHGE opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46. BiomX has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.6196.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.