BiomX’s (PHGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
BiomX Stock Performance
Shares of PHGE opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46. BiomX has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.6196.
BiomX Company Profile
