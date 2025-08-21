Blankinship & Foster LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% during the first quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 17,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $8,904,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.97.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

NVDA stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.