Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – August 18th

Applied Digital, Oracle, Bullish, Riot Platforms, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or provide services around blockchain technology and distributed ledgers. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the growth of blockchain infrastructure and applications—such as cryptocurrency mining, smart contracts, or decentralized finance—without directly purchasing digital tokens. These equities can fluctuate with both broader market trends and the evolving adoption of blockchain solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,953,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,004,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 6.17. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,951,552. The company has a market cap of $693.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Shares of NYSE BLSH traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.17. 5,966,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,799,785. Bullish has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLSH

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. 18,898,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,059,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.03. 1,229,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Globant has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Featured Articles