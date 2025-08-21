Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 18th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long history of financial stability, reliable earnings, and often regular dividend payments. Investors view them as lower-risk holdings that can provide steady returns and help preserve capital compared to smaller or more speculative stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,757. Karman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,363. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 million, a PE ratio of 213.31 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.04.

