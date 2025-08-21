BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,900 shares, adecreaseof36.5% from the July 15th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 579,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 562,225 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BKAG stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.