Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $5,548,089.57 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booking Trading Up 1.0%

BKNG stock opened at $5,639.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,564.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5,138.28. The stock has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,683.14 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Booking

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $2,210,917,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 578,824.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 658,925.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1,411.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,781.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.