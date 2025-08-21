Brand House Collective (TBHC) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Brand House Collective to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brand House Collective and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 Brand House Collective Competitors 174 1327 2049 38 2.54

Brand House Collective currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $431.11 million -$23.13 million -0.85 Brand House Collective Competitors $26.21 billion $2.36 billion 18.91

This table compares Brand House Collective and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brand House Collective’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brand House Collective and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% Brand House Collective Competitors 6.20% 27.43% 8.31%

Volatility & Risk

Brand House Collective has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand House Collective’s competitors have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brand House Collective competitors beat Brand House Collective on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Brand House Collective

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

