Brian Tyler Sells 11,930 Shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.76, for a total value of $8,085,676.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,849.92. The trade was a 42.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $701.8560 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $707.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.29. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 150.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after buying an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,235,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

