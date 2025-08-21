Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $56.33

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.3333.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $59,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,843.46. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $93,878.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,650 shares in the company, valued at $960,921. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,141. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,290,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $23,182,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $17,905,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $8,104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $36.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1,590.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

