Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of GOOS opened at $11.1650 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.48%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,557.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,265,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,523 shares during the period. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $7,385,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,120,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 600,242 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $3,769,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

